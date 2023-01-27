After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Cilgerran Players are once again treading the boards with Cinderella, an original pantomime.

Billed as a somewhat unorthodox take on the familiar fairy story, the players’ version has a fairy godmother hailing from Llanelli and three mice, together with a fat tomcat, in starring roles.

However, the ugly sisters and the wicked stepmother still feature prominently and there is plenty of comedy.

The group’s talented youngsters fill a good number of the roles.

Performances are on Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10 at 7.30 pm and Saturday, February 11 at 6 pm.

Cilgerran players is a not for profit community organisation which has been going for around 20 years.

New members (to take part on or off stage) aged seven to seventy plus are welcome to take part in the shows with no experience necessary.

The players pride themselves on giving children from the locality an opportunity to enjoy performing on the big stage as well as giving their more mature members an opportunity to meet new friends.

The shows are organised and directed by volunteers within the group who work really hard to bring thoroughly entertaining and spectacular shows to Cilgerran Village Hall.

Many of our younger members have gone on to use their experiences gained to support them with the further education and careers. You may spot one previous member on BBC hit The Pact.

If you are interested in being involved, message the Facebook group or call 01239 615909.

Tickets for the panto cost £8 and £5 (including interval refreshments). They are on sale at Cilgerran Village Stores or may be booked by telephone on 01239 615909.

