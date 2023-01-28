A Pembrokeshire village’s walking football group has had a kit boost thanks to local councillors.

Saundersfoot Walking Football Club, which currently has ten members aged from 60 to 80-plus, has been given a donation from Saundersfoot Community Council.

This has bought three indoor footballs, 12 yellow and orange vests and a large kit bag.

The new equipment has been presented to the group by council chairman, Councillor Dean Ludlow, and the walking foortballers are ’hugely grateful’, said member Mick Knibbs.

The over-60s group meets every Thursday between 11am and noon at the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot, followed by coffee and a chat.

Mick added: “Walking football is a great opportunity to meet, exercise and have fun.

“Our aims are to improve physical and mental well-being through social activity and exercise, to meet new friends and enjoy the camaraderie of playing a team sport, to re-establish social contact previously enjoyed in the works environment and establish a regular routine.”

“The club is open to local residents and would welcome anyone who would like to try walking football. We all have fun and lots of laughs.

"If you’re interested please just come along and meet this very friendly bunch every Thursday at the Regency Hall Saundersfoot - have a game and a coffee afterwards."



