A DOG which had gone over a north Pembrokeshire cliff was reunited with its owner thanks to a rescue involving Coastguard and lifeboat teams.

On January 24, teams from H M Coastguard Fishguard, H M Coastguard St Davids, and Fishguard and Goodwick Lifeboat were called to reports of a dog having gone over a cliff near Aber Bach, near Dinas.

H M Coastguard Fishguard said: “Making contact with the dog’s owner, he pointed out where he thought the dog had gone over, we set up a rope rescue system and lowered a technician down to search for the dog while the inshore lifeboat searched from below; with no signs of the dog the technician was recovered to the top.”

A search was made further up the coast, where, fortunately, the dog was found.

“The lifeboat was asked to conduct a search further up the coast and were able to locate the dog about 100 metres north of the original position.

“We relocated [and] set-up another rope rescue system and again lowered a technician, with the lifeboat keeping watch on the dog.”

The dog seems to have suffered little after its cliff rescue ordeal.

“The dog was secured in the animal rescue bag and returned to the clifftop and its owner with nothing more than a few scratches.

“A great effort by all involved.”

All pictures:  H M Coastguard Fishguard.

 

