Off-grid households in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire will soon receive fuel payments, MP Ben Lake has said.

The Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion has previously called for the UK Government to provide urgent clarity on the Alternative Fuel Payment for off-grid households and businesses and has urged the Government to give assurances that a second round of alternative funding will be provided ahead of next winter.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt recently announced that the Energy Price Guarantee will be extended to April 2024. From April 2023, the annual energy bill of the typical household will increase to £3,000; an estimated £500 saving compared to the expected Ofgem price cap. At the time, no equivalent support had been announced for off-grid premises.

During Welsh Questions last week, Mr Lake had urged the Secretary of State for Wales to push his colleagues in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Treasury to reconsider their position on further support for off-grid premises, and he also asked for clarity regarding the first Alternative Fuel Payment to off-grid homes and businesses which is yet to be made.

Following confirmation of an alternative fuel payment, Ben Lake said: “We have finally received confirmation from the UK Government that the vast majority of eligible households will receive their £200 Alternative Fuel Payment automatically, from February 6.

“The scheme will deliver £200 to households that are not connected to the gas grid, and who use alternative fuels such as heating oil or LPG gas. Eligible households will be identified via their off-gas grid postcodes.

“Most households will not need to take any action to receive the support, and payment will delivered via your electricity supplier, mirroring the methods used to provide support under the Energy Bill Support Scheme."