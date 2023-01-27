Works to improve an outdoor space at Withybush hospital have recently been taking place thanks to the efforts of a local people-led project.

Roots to Recovery – Mind Pembrokeshire said: “We’re excited to share with you that we have begun work to improve an outdoor space at Withybush General Hospital.

“This area will serve patients wishing to get some fresh air and spend time relaxing in a green space, or provide an area to see visitors outside, a quiet space for hospital visitors to take a moment – or even for staff to enjoy a cuppa and a well-earned break surrounded by nature.

“All plants and flowers being used have been properly thought out to provide maximum benefits for nature and the environment, along with looking and smelling absolutely stunning - huge thanks to Aethne for providing the funding for these from The Local Places for Nature project.

“The mentor team put in a hard day’s graft, and after much heavy digging we removed around 20-ton bags full of green waste, making a great start to prepare the way for a proper landscaped garden area.

“Thank you so much to the mentor team for getting stuck in, great to know you all really enjoyed the day – hope the mud has come out of your clothes.”

Roots to Recovery is a people-led project, delivered in partnership by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and Mind Pembrokeshire, supported through the National Lottery Community Fund until September 2024.

A programme of activities is available from Roots to Recovery hubs at the Mind Pembrokeshire Resource Centre, Haverfordwest, and Tenby’s Hafal Resource Centre in Tenby.

Activities are designed to be accessible, fun and sometimes relaxing, with the opportunity to learn new skills and meet new friends.

For more information on Roots to Recovery, contact Sara Walters at Mind Pembrokeshire or Tom Iggleden at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

