The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has issued an update on cost of living payments worth £1,350 due to be paid to millions across the country this year.

More than eight million people will qualify for a new £900 cash boost, available to people in receipt of means-tested benefits including Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits.

Those £900 payments will begin in Spring and will be paid in three instalments directly into claimants’ bank accounts through the year.

There will also be a separate £150 payment for more than six million disabled people, and an extra £300 for eight million pensioners on top of their Winter Fuel payments.

In an update, the DWP said that “further details on eligibility criteria for cost of living payments will be detailed” in the early part of the year.

The information will be included in legislation introduced in Parliament.

In a written response to a question on the eligibility for the payments, Mims Davies MP said: “Primary legislation will be introduced early in 2023 as soon as Parliamentary time allows, and further details on eligibility criteria for cost of living payments will be detailed in that legislation.”

The exact payment dates are yet to be announced by the DWP, but this is when to expect each individual payment over the next year:

First cost of living payment - £300 – Spring 2023

Disability payment - £150 – Summer 2023

Second cost of living payment - £300 – Autumn 2023

Pensioner payment - £300 – Winter 2023

Third cost of living payment - £299 – Spring 2024

The DWP have also issued a warning to anyone expecting a payment this year.

In a post shared across their social media platforms, the DWP warned people to look out for scammers hoping to capitalise on people confused about the payments.

The post said: “Watch out for scammers targeting people about cost of living payments.”

They reminded eligible claimants that they did not need to apply for the payment or call the DWP, the payments would be automatically sent to them, and they would never ask for personal details via text or email.

