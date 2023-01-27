An inquest has heard how a woman, described by her family as ‘beautiful on the inside and beautiful on the out’ fell from a 50m cliff at Pendine after consuming an exceptionally high amount of alcohol.

Zoe Jenkins, 45, of Wood End, Pendine had suffered from considerable mental health issues for several years before her death. She was also alcohol dependent.

On the morning of Tuesday, April 19, members of the public who were visiting Pendine Sands became concerned for the wellbeing of a woman who they saw sitting close to the cliff edge, some 50 metres above the sand.

A witness described how she appeared ‘rather vague and in a daze’ and was rambling to herself. A bottle was seen alongside her.

“They saw her sitting at the cliff edge and then they heard a thud,” said coroner’s officer, Malcolm Thompson. “But no one saw her jump.”

Police officers and ambulance personnel were immediately summoned to the scene and at 12.52pm they discovered that Zoe Jenkins had died as a result of the fall.

Her body was conveyed to West Wales General Hospital where a post mortem concluded that Zoe Jenkins had died of multiple injuries as a result of a fall from a considerable height.

A further toxicology report stated that the alcohol levels found in her body were exceptionally high, with a reading of 460 mcg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

This compares to the drink-drive limit of 80. As a result, Mrs Jenkins would have been almost six times over the legal limit.

“This is almost a fatal level to cause alcoholic poisoning,” commented assistant coroner Mark Leighton.

“It was that high.”

The report also confirmed that levels of the therapeutic drug citalopram were found in Zoe Jenkins’ body which had been medically prescribed by her GP.

After considering details, assistant coroner Mark Leighton recorded a conclusion of suicide.

“She consumed the alcohol and fell from that height," he said. "From the balance of probabilities, I record a conclusion of suicide."

For help with mental health visit Mind Cymru or the Samaritans.