THE Welsh Ambulance Service has growing concerns over upcoming strikes set to take place next month.

Ambulance Service staff across Wales have conducted a number of strikes throughout December and January.

GMB, Unison and Unite members have all gone on strike on separate occasions, which in some instances has led to 20 to 30 percent of ambulance fleets being unavailable.

Due to derogation, crews have still been on standby for urgent calls.

However on February 6 and 7, GMB members and Unite members will go on strike, meaning there is the potential for less capacity to be available to still provide a service.

In addition to the ambulance crews striking, nurses from the Royal College of Nursing are walking out, meaning there is less capacity between paramedics and emergency departments.

The potential of all three unions taking industrial action is something of a concern for WAST.

During a Welsh Ambulance Service board meeting, Lee Brooks, executive director of operations said: "No one in this room wants harm to occur due to action, but the risk is greater with multiple strikes.

"There is a greater sway to full strikes rather than the derogation. With multiple strikes on the same day, derogation becomes more important.

"Discussions on derogation go to the wire, ahead of a previous strike it was the day before."

Mr Brooks went on to state that a significant amount of planning was going on behind the scenes at WAST in attempts to secure a safe service on the days of the strikes.

He also revealed that the military had been brought in to assist during previous strikes and that it was "highly likely" to continue.

Non-executive director Kevin Davies who stood in as chair during the meeting echoed Mr Brooks' concerns.

He said: "The sixth of February looks really challenging. It's looking like a really difficult day on the face of it."

Unison representative Damon Turner said: "We're trying to find the balance between safe service and some form of disruption.

"We're currently learning as we go, we're trying to understand what our members want."

Chief executive Jason Killens said: "We're recognising and respect it is the right of our people to strike, we're just trying to find the balance where we can deliver a safe service."

It was stated during the meeting that there were 'no signs of the strikes coming to an end soon'.