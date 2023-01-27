A south west Wales organised crime gang member has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after cocaine worth over £1m was seized from his property.

Jeffery Davies, aged 53, was sentenced to 12 years for possession with intent to supply after the Swansea Organised Crime Team of South Wales Police seized 14 kilos of cocaine from his address in Ystalyfera, Swansea in September 2022.

The seized drugs had an estimated street value of in excess of £1million.

Davies was sentenced to 12 years at Swansea Crown Court on January 23.

Detective Inspector Marc Gardener commented: “Organised crime has no place within our communities. This result highlights how relentless we will continue to be in our efforts to identify and bring offenders to justice.”

Jeffrey Davies (Image: South Wales Police)

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.