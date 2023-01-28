Ten seaside town benches have become not just places to sit and chat but also the focus of talking points.

QR codes will now be appearing on the benches in Tenby to give links through to short podcasts about nearby historical aspects.

The ancestry of the Five Arches, St Mary’s Church and the town walls are amongst the topics covered in the Historic Benchmarks project which is the brainchild of Tenby Museum and Art Gallery’s curator, Mark Lewis.

Mark, who leaves his post on Tuesday after 29 years at the museum, researched and wrote the texts, which are illustrated with objects from the museum’s collection.

He also created the podcasts for the QR codes and did the English commentary, with the Welsh voiceover done by the team at Menter Iaith.

The Historic Benchmark QR codes are in ten locations in Tenby. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The project was funded by the Federation of Museums and Art Galleries of Wales with match funding from Tenby Town Council, and was a joint venture between Tenby Museum and the town council.

Town mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, said: “This is a marvellous project which can be enjoyed by visitors and locals alike.

“It’s another step in the right direction for Tenby – we have so much that needs to be looked after and we need to preserve what the town is famous for.”

Mark thanked the town council for its support and said: “This was an enjoyable project to work on and something good for the town. I am happy to see this as my swansong at the museum, having resigned after a career spanning 29 years.”



