OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club has more than 2,500 members who post everything from local scenery and monuments to events and wildlife.

Each week, we set our members a theme to take photos of and currently we are looking at various animals. This week, the theme was rodents and covered everything from field mice to rats and guinea pigs.

We received lovely pictures and here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Picture: Liam WoolleyPicture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Willow, Posey and Dream. Picture: Lacey Kathleen MasonWillow, Posey and Dream. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

Western Telegraph: Picture: Sara JoseyPicture: Sara Josey

Western Telegraph: Harry and Big Bad Barry. Picture: Louisa WheelerHarry and Big Bad Barry. Picture: Louisa Wheeler

Western Telegraph: Kit and Kaboodle. Picture: Lile JehuKit and Kaboodle. Picture: Lile Jehu

Western Telegraph: Picture: Liam WoolleyPicture: Liam Woolley

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.