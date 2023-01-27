An inquest continues into the tragic death of Kianna Patton, the 16-year-old girl who took her own life in a derelict hotel in Pembroke Dock on October 24, 2019.

Her body was found hanging in the derelict Commodore Hotel in Admiralty Way, after police received reports that she had gone missing the previous day.

A coroner’s ruling in August 2021 concluded that Kianna’s inquest would not fully investigate the circumstances that led to her death following the investigative duty contained in Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

However a High Court Hearing in May of last year quashed this decision.

Kianna’s mother, Ms Joanne Patton, has persistently claimed that the care and support shown to her daughter was an arguable breach of both Pembrokeshire County Council’s and the Hywel Dda Health Board’s general duties in safeguarding Kianna.

On Friday, 27 January, assistant coroner Mark Layton led a pre-inquest hearing at Llanelli Town Hall where the Hywel Dda Health Board and Pembrokeshire County Council were asked to provide details concerning the adequacy of care, support and treatment which was applied to Kianna when she was referred to them on January 2018 by her GP, until the date of her death on October 24, 2019.

Pembrokeshire County Council has also been asked to examine the way in which they dealt with her accommodation needs in the months leading up to her death.

Dyfed-Powys Police has been asked to provide details concerning the adequacy of their search of the Commodore Hotel at around midnight on October 23, 2019, and also the way in which officers dealt with the missing person report which they received the previous day.

The Commodore Hotel (Image: Western Telegraph)

All three parties must now identify potential witnesses in relation to each aspect of Kianna’s care and the subsequent preparation of their witness statements. This process is expected to take up to 12 weeks.

The inquest will resume with a half-day hearing at a date to be confirmed either in late May or early June, 2023.