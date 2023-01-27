Seven Pembrokeshire schools will close and 16 will be partially closed during Wednesday’s strikes by teachers.

A series of strikes by National Education Union (NEU) members are to go ahead after talks failed to achieve a breakthrough in a dispute over pay.

Discussions between Education Minister Jeremy Miles and unions failed to resolve the dispute.

They were offered a one-off payment but union officials said the proposals did not meet pay demands.

The National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) is taking industrial action short of a strike, including only doing some tasks in core hours and not covering striking staff.

Pembrokeshire schools facing partial closure include Haverfordwest High VC School, Ysgol Harri Tudur, and Tenby’s Ysgol Greenhill.

In a letter to parents, Haverfordwest High VC School headteacher Jane Harries said: “After undertaking a full risk assessment I am writing to inform you that next Wednesday, February 1, Haverfordwest High will only be open for pupils in Year 11 and Year 12.

“In addition, pupils in Year 13 who are scheduled to complete internal examinations on the morning of February 1 should attend their examination as scheduled.

“This is due to the number of staff potentially involved in the planned industrial action by members of the NEU teaching union.

“Pupils in these Year Groups (11 and 12) should attend school and follow their usual timetable. A reminder that those pupils in Year 11 who study triple GCSE Science will be sitting their Biology Part B write up under examination conditions at 11.30am. Pupils will need to bring work and revision materials to use in the event of any of their teachers not being in school.

“Sorry but it is not possible for us to notify you of what classes will be affected, but I can assure you that any classes affected will be supervised whilst pupils undertake private study.

“Unfortunately, the school will be closed to pupils in years 7-10. School buses will run as normal, and the catering team will provide meals onsite with a direct payment made to those entitled to free school meals pupils. I will continue to review these arrangements and inform you of any changes if they are necessary.”

Earlier this week, a Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson said it was anticipated that as many as 30 of the county’s 60 schools could be closed.

“There are approximately 360 staff who are eligible to take part in the planned industrial action. This is around a third of our teaching workforce.

“We anticipate some closures in our secondary schools and a number of primaries. This is county-wide and we expect schools to be planning for those in the next couple of weeks.”

Closures on Wednesday, 1 February:

• Waldo Williams Primary School

• Coastlands

• Stepaside CP School

• Mary Immaculate RC School

• Portfield

• Gelliswick VC School

• Broad Haven

Partial closures

• Pembroke Dock Community School

• Ysgol Gelli Aur

• St Francis RC School

• Ysgol Ger y Llan

• Haverfordwest High VC School

• Pennar Community School

• St Oswalds VA School

• St Mark’s VA School

• Ysgol Glannau Gwaun

• Ysgol Harri Tudur

• Prendergast

• Fenton

• Milford Haven Community School

• Ysgol Greenhill

• Goodwick

• Hook

Wednesday, 1 February is the first of four planned strike days over pay by teachers and support staff - the others are 14 February, 15 March and 16 March.

The unions, councils and Welsh government say they want to keep talking to try to resolve the dispute.

David Evans, Wales Secretary of the NEU union, confirmed unions had been offered a "one off non-consolidated payment".

But said it "doesn't go anywhere near meeting ours and the other unions' demands".

Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Minister for the Welsh Language in the Welsh Government, said: "I want to assure the education workforce that I am listening to your concerns and remain committed to working with unions and local authorities to seek a resolution.

"As a government we believe that disputes should be resolved by negotiation.

"During the meeting we discussed a one-off cash payment over and above the 2022-23 pay award and a series of non-pay issues, including a commitment to address workload issues."

