HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, January 25.

Peter Lloyd (Nevern)

Suddenly on Wednesday, January 11, Peter Walter Warren Lloyd, Sunnyside, Nevern. A dear brother, uncle and friend to many.

Public funeral to be held on Wednesday, February 1 at Nevern Village Hall at 12noon. No black ties. Donations, if desired, to the Wales Air Ambulance, c/o Mrs Lowri Evans of Colin Phillips and Daughters Funeral Directors, 4 Morgan Street, Cardigan Tel: 01239 621192.

Margaret Rose “Rose” Rees (Johnston)

Sadly, passed away at Havenhurst Care Home on January 16, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Gwyn, much loved mam to Margaret, Byron and Helen. Nanny to Carla and Stacy. Mother-in-law to Colin, Stephen and Richele. She was respected and loved by all who knew her. Many thanks to the staff of Havenhurst for the care and comfort given to Rose and the family.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, February 3 at 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Should anyone wish to pay their respects the hearse will leave Glebelands, Johnston at 11.35am. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Havenhurst Care Home, may be sent to Mrs. Margaret Thomas, 33 The Close, Johnston, Haverfordwest, SA62 3QQ. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Maurice Anthony Caine (Kilgetty)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 18 of Mr Maurice Anthony Caine, aged 78 years of Broadmoor, Kilgetty. Maurice was the former proprietor of Frosts Hardware, Saundersfoot. Devoted husband of Hazel. Dearly loved dad of Jonathan, Nicholas and Natasha and father-in-law to Hayley and John. Cherished grandad to Christopher, Emma, Grace and Ieuan. Much loved brother of Peter and sister-in-law Christine.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 7 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for The Paul Sartori Foundation & Pembrokeshire Blind Society c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Sarah Legg (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Monday, January 2 of Sarah Legg, she was aged 48 and lived in Jenkins Close, Haverfordwest. Sarah is survived by son Jordan Legg, sisters Karen Smith, Christine Lewis, Evelyn Harries, Liesle Nash, brothers Patrick Nash, Kevin Nash, Robert Nash, John Nash, sisters-in-law Lisa Nash, Sarah Evans Nash, brothers-in-law Chris Lewis, Neil Harries. Nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by mum Wendy Nash, dad Terry Nash and children Aiden and Shannon Legg.

The funeral service takes place on Wednesday, February 1 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10.45am. There will be family flowers only, donations if desired, can be made payable to "Cancer Research UK" c/o Funeral Directors W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd, The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Fernley Harfoot (Hayscastle Cross)

Fern of Hayscastle Cross, following a short illness, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, aged 89. A devoted husband to Dot and a wonderful and treasured father and friend. He will be greatly missed.

The funeral service will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45pm on Friday, February 3. Family flowers only and in acknowledgment of their support, donations in lieu if desired made payable to 'The British Red Cross' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB

Jennifer Elizabeth “Jenny” Pope (Crundale)

Jenny of Howard's Crescent, Crundale, passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on January 8, aged 77 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Monday, February 6 at 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Jenny for Cancer Research UK can be sent to Freepost Plus RUAJ-ZCKA-ABHZ, Cancer Research UK, PO Box 1627, Oxford OX4 9NG or online at www.cancerresearchuk.org. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821

Ronald Arnold (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Morriston hospital on Saturday, January 7 Ronald Arnold of Prendergast, Haverfordwest aged 87 years. Much loved father of Brian, Isobel and William, loving grandfather and great grandfather.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, February 10, 12 noon at St. David's Church, Prendergast, Haverfordwest followed by interment at Prendergast Cemetery. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

John Turpin (New Moat)

Peacefully at his home on Friday, January 13, John of New Moat. Beloved husband of the late Carole, loving father of Elaine and Andrew and a much-loved brother and uncle.

Funeral service on Wednesday, February 1 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2:30pm. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Eira May Barrett (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Monday, January 16 with her family at her side of Eira May Barrett, aged 74 years of Coombs, Milford Haven. Devoted wife of John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leanne and Adrian, Katrina and Dave and adored grandmother of Gethin. Eira was respected and loved by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 7 at 11am at St. Katharine & St. Peter's Church, Milford Haven followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. The family would like those attending the funeral to wear something yellow. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

John Lloyd (Fishguard)

Passed away peacefully on January 18, aged 81, John of Dan y Bryn, Fishguard (formerly of Ty -HLlanychaer). Beloved husband of Elsie, devoted father and father-in-law of Ann and Marc, Meurig and Meinir, Helen and Andy, Wendy and Steve, much loved grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and brother-in-law.

Funeral service on Tuesday, January 31 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 2pm followed by interment at Glandwr Cemetery, Llanychaer. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of John, if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Doris Mary Reynolds (Trefin)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, January 15 of Doris M. Reynolds, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Gwilym, treasured mother and mother-in-law to Janet and Gareth, Shirley and Wynne and Antony and Tina. Dearly loved sister of Bronwen and the late Bertie. A loving and proud grandmother of Stephen and Bethan, Jasmin and Dylan and great grandmother of Si and Elis. Doris will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all of her devoted family and those who knew her.

Funeral service on Wednesday, February 1 at Llanrhian Church at 10:30am followed by interment at Croesgoch Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' or 'RNLI' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Elizabeth Ann John (Hakin)

Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on January 1 aged 73 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Friday, February 3 at 11am at St. David's Church, Hubberston followed by interment at Prendergast Cemetery, Haverfordwest. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Gaynor Busby (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully on Thursday, January 5 at The University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, of Gaynor Busby, aged 82 years of Kensington Court, Milford Haven. Adored wife of Mike, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Kathryn and David and cherished nana to Polly, she will be sadly missed. Gone To Glory.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, February 6 at 1.15pm at The Calvary Church, Trafalgar Road, Haverfordwest followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to The British Heart Foundation, Compton House, 2300 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham, B37 7YE. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Leonard John Morris (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Sunday, January 15 of Leonard John Morris, affectionately known as Len, aged 84 years of School Terrace, Pembroke. Dearly loved Len will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 7 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for SSAFA (to be sent direct to the charity). Funeral arrangements are being carried out by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876.

John 'Stuart' Watt (Haverfordwest)

John 'Stuart' Watt, formally of Haverfordwest died peacefully on Thursday, January 5.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, February 1 at 1:45pm at Narberth Crematorium. Wake at Hotel Plas Hyfryd, Narberth at 2:30pm Family flowers only please. Donations in leu of flowers to be donated to Haverfordwest Rotary. 'The Rotary Club of Haverfordwest Charitable Fund' C/O Secretary John Benbow. Address: Rivendell, Pope Hill, Haverfordwest, SA62 3NX.

Gwendolen Olwen Letitia Evans (Fishguard)

Passed away peacefully on January 8, aged 93 years, School nurse, beloved wife of the late Ifor, mother of Nansi, Catrin, Sion, Angharad. Grandmother and great grandmother, adored by her family and friends.

Private cremation for family. Memorial to be held later in Spring. Donations if desired to go to RNLI, Donations can be made via the link below or by sending them to CC James Funeral Directors. https://gwendolenolwenletitiaevans.muchloved.com/ c/o CC James Funeral Directors, Hengardd, Pontithel, Brecon, LD3 0SA www.CCJames.co.uk 01497847410 info@ccjames.co.uk

Beryl Miles (Dinas Cross)

Passed away peacefully in her 89th year, in the presence of her children at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, January 15, Beryl of Dinas Cross. Beloved wife of Wynford, much loved mother of David and Penny and cherished Nana and Great Nana. Her passing will be deeply mourned.

The funeral service was held at Tabor Baptist Chapel, Dinas Cross on Friday, January 27 at 11:30am followed by interment at Gedeon Chapel Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' or 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Rosaline Anne Donovan (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully on Wednesday, January 18 following a short illness, Anne of Hermitage Grove, Haverfordwest. Beloved wife of Bill and mother of Lynne, Claire, Stephen and Lorraine, a much-loved grandmother and a dear sister.

Requiem Mass on Monday, January 30 at St David & St Patrick Catholic Church, Haverfordwest at 10.30am, followed by interment at Llangloffan Cemetery at 12noon. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Andrea Norbury (Solva)

Peacefully on January 10 at Fairfields Care Home, Andrea “Aggie” of Solva. Beloved wife of John, dearly loved mother of Samantha and Sophie, a much loved grandmother and sister.

Funeral service, Friday, February 10 at 11.30am at St. David's Church, Whitchurch. Enquiries to W.G. Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 01437 720537.