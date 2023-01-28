A Pembrokeshire pool is featured in a top ten of the most Instagrammable in the UK.

With 31 per cent of Brits booking holidays early this year to get the best price and beat the January blues, new research by Comparethemarket has revealed the world's most Instagrammable swimming pools to inspire those looking to take a dip with a view.

St Brides Spa Hotel in Saundersfoot ranks at number seven, with over 2,000 posts on Instagram.

The ranking of the top 10 most Instagrammable pools in the UK is as follows:

1 Cameron House Loch Lomond 24,704 posts

2 The Balmoral Edinburgh 12,705

3 King Street Townhouse Manchester 6,298

4 Careys Manor Hotel Brockenhurst 4,938

5 The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa Skipton 3,303

6 Saunton Sands Hotel Devon 3,160

7 St Brides Spa Hotel Saundersfoot 2,094

8 Champneys Henlow Henlow 1,875

9 Bristol Harbour Hotel Bristol 1,654

10 Another Place, The Lake Cumbria 1,595

Just soak up that view! (Image: St Brides Spa Hotel/Instagram)

The infinity pool at the Saundersfoot hotel commands spectacular views over Carmarthen Bay. It is heated to 35 degrees to offer a warm space whatever the weather.

The Address Beach Resort, Dubai, hosts the world’s most Insta-worthy pool, with 106,092 posts on the social media platform.

Bali leads the way with the most picturesque pools, with three making the top 20 ranking including those at Alila Villas Uluwatu, The Mulia Resort and Hanging Gardens of Bali.

Commenting on the research, Anna McEntee, director at Comparethemarket, said: “For holidaymakers looking for a trip with a touch of luxury, finding somewhere with an amazing pool can really add that wow factor.”



