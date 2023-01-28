The popular airline, Flybe has ceased all trading and cancelled all scheduled flights.

It comes as the regional carrier released a statement sharing that they “are sad to announce that Flybe has been placed into administration.”

Adding that they are urging passengers to not travel to airports and that it would not be able to help to arrange alternative travel.

However, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) did say that it would provide advice and information for those that were affected.

On 28 Jan 23 David Pike & Mike Pink were appointed Joint Administrators of Flybe Limited. Flybe has now ceased trading. All Flybe flights from & to the UK are cancelled & will not be rescheduled. Further information can be found @ https://t.co/VbCQW2SmGn & https://t.co/bcNJz3Cthq pic.twitter.com/DhLb8UhwXk — Flybe ✈ (@flybe) January 28, 2023

Flybe airline collapses into administration

The news marks the second time the airline has ceased trading after March 2020 saw Flybe announced administration.

However, the company was saved by Thyme Opco a business linked to US hedge fund Cyrus Capital which later became Flybe Limited.

In April of 2022, the airline resumed operations with plans to operate 530 flights per week over 23 routes.

A statement from CAA consumer director Paul Smith said: “It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers.

“We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled.

“For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website or our Twitter feed for more information.”