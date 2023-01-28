Teifi Valley Vintage Preservation Society’s Vintage Show has raised £3,500 for the chemotherapy day unit at Glangwili Hospital.

After an absence of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Teifi Valley Vintage Show took place on Sunday, 29 May 2022.

The show raised over £10,000 for a number of charities and groups.

Lyn Jones, secretary of the society, said: “A very successful Vintage Show and Working Day resulted in members of the Teifi Valley Vintage Preservation Society presenting cheques to the value of £10,600 to a number of charities and groups at their annual presentation evening at Café Emlyn, Tanygroes on Thursday November 3rd.

“The beneficiaries receiving monies from the proceeds of the events were: the Chemotherapy Unit at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, £3,500; the Oxygen Therapy Centre, Cardigan Ltd, £3,500; the Wales Air Ambulance, £3,000, and Troedyraur YFC, £600.

“The society once again would like to thank the landowners, sponsors, exhibitors, and the public for their continued support which made it possible for these donations to be made.”

Gina Beard, Lead Cancer Nurse, said: “What an amazing sum of money! We are so grateful and humbled when the public choose to support our health board’s charity and the services that are delivering cancer treatments.

“Funds raised in this way support a better patient experience and resources such as helpful books and play therapy for children of people going through cancer treatment, improvements in the unit environment that make it a more comfortable place to attend, and pilot projects like the CaPS Project which is providing psychological support to people affected by cancer and their carers and relatives.

“All of these would not be possible without amazing fundraisers like the Teifi Valley Vintage Preservation Society. I hope you all had a great time too!”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients, service-users and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk

Hywel Dda Health Charities is the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board. The aim of the charity is to make a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

The generous charitable donations received from patients, their families and local communities do not replace NHS funding, but are used to provide services and activities above and beyond what the NHS can provide.