The challenges currently facing the Pembrokeshire farming sector were aired over a hearty breakfast this week when local Senedd Members Paul Davies and Samuel Kurtz met local farmers and farming representatives.

They enjoyed a plate of Pembrokeshire produce at the event in Crundale Hall to celebrate the Farmers Union of Wales (FUW)’s Farmhouse Breakfast Week 2023 and champion the benefits of a healthy breakfast.

Paul Davies said: “It’s always a pleasure to attend the annual Farmhouse Breakfast and this year was no exception.

"I’ve always proudly supported Pembrokeshire’s produce and today was another excellent showcase of what our local farmers have on offer.

"We had some very interesting discussions and I’ll certainly be doing all I can to push the Welsh Government to better support our farmers as its Agriculture Bill makes its way through the Senedd.

I’d also like to encourage the people of Pembrokeshire to buy local produce and enjoy a healthy Pembrokeshire breakfast – there’s plenty of excellent produce on offer, please take advantage and help support our farmers.”

Samuel Kurtz added: “Farming is often an isolated industry, and so the FUW’s Farmhouse Breakfast morning ipresented the perfect opportunity to get everyone together, in one room, talking and socialising.

“From council farm tenants to fourth-generation cattle farmers, everyone was brought round the table to taste some fantastic locally-sourced produce.

“It was great to be there supporting the FUW and the DPJ Foundation, a fantastic charity that operates across the country, supporting those in agriculture and rural communities with their mental health.”



