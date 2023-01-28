THE wife of Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford has died.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said, in a statement released a short time ago: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.

"The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Mark and Clare Drakeford married in 1977.

They have three children.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies has tweeted his condolences.

My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time. On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind. I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her passing. — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) January 28, 2023

Responding to the news, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said: "My thoughts are with the First Minister and his family at this very difficult time.

"On behalf of everyone in the Welsh Liberal Democrats, I extend our deepest condolences to Mark, his family and friends.”