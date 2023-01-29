A Buddy Holly tribute band will be playing in Pembrokeshire to raise funds for the RNL and the Wales Air Ambulance.

The Baldy Holly Band will be entertaining at Pennybridge Farm, Hundleton on Saturday April 8.

Tickets are now on sale, and there's a £5 discount if you buy them before the 9pm TODAY, Sunday January 29.

MORE NEWS

Early bird tickets are then available from Wednesday February 1 at £25.

For tickets, contact Sue Scourfield or Sophie Allen on 07989 319132.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices -SUBSCRIBE TODAY

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY NEWSLETTERS HERE