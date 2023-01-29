Caring Co-op shoppers in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire have helped raised more than £2,200 to help the well-being of hospital patients in west Wales.

The Arts in Health Service at Glangwili Hospital's Cwm Seren and Withybush General Hospital has received the funding thanks to the Co-op Local Community Fund.

Hywel Dda Health Charities is supported by the Co-op Local Community Fund which aims to raise funds for community organisations.

Two pence from every pound spent on selected Co-op branded products goes back to the customer, and Co-op gives the same amount back to local community organisations and causes – like Hywel Dda Health Charities.

The Co-op in Jobswell Road, Carmarthen donated £1,008.40 to the charity, and the Co-op in Neyland donated £1,211.42.

Kathryn Lambert, Arts in Health co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from the Co-op Local Community Fund which will help us to provide uplifting creative arts experiences and activities for our patients at Cwm Seren Ward, Carmarthen and Withybush Hospital over the winter period.

“The funding will help to improve the patient experience, alleviating boredom and improving mental and physical wellbeing. Thank you to everyone who donated to us via the Co-op"

Hywel Dda Health Charities’ new local cause supported by the Co-op Local Community Fund is the Wish Fund, a campaign which gives children and young people in the Hywel Dda area with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families the opportunity to create magical memories.

To support Hywel Dda Health Charities when shopping with Co-op, download the Co-op app and select Hywel Dda Health Charities or visit: https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/70738

