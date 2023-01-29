A man has been charged by police following a crash in Haverfordwest overnight, officers said today, Sunday January 29.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the man now faces a drink-drive charge after providing a lowest breathalyser reading of 55 microgrammes.

The legal limit is 35.

The man has been bailed to attend court in due course.

MORE NEWS



We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices -SUBSCRIBE TODAY

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY NEWSLETTERS HERE