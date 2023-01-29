After a career spanning 29 years, Mark Lewis has resigned as curator at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery, with his last day being Tuesday January 31.

Mark originally started as a volunteer and worked his way up to the post of the first fully qualified professional curator at the museum, qualifying as an Associate of the Museums Association (AMA).

During his career, he developed the exhibitions and interpretation panels throughout the museum, including the Story of Tenby gallery in 2015 and a recent exhibition exploring Welsh cinema.

He arranged the series of art exhibitions for many years, showcasing local and Welsh talent as exhibitions turned over every six weeks.

Mark says his highlight was securing an exhibition by Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers for Nicky’s first ever solo art show in 2018, which sold out within a week and saw James Dean Bradfield performing at the opening event.

He prepared policy and procedural documents and took the museum through the Accreditation process three times, also acting as mentor for other museums in the county.

Mark was highly successful in his grant applications for projects and events enabling community work, work with children, diverse audiences, refugees and asylum seekers that has been described by the head of Museums and Collections at Welsh Government as 'an inspiration'.

He wrote several creative performance pieces including dramatic works on Dylan Thomas and Gwen John that were performed both at the museum and at Tenby Arts Festival.

Many people may also remember his Museum From Home Facebook project during lockdown, which saw him write a daily post based around the collection for a year.

Mark said: “Twenty nine years is a long time to dedicate to one institution and although I have resigned from the museum, I have certainly not retired. I wish to remain working within a sector that I love and look forward to facing new challenges and widening my horizons.

"It has been a pleasure working with the professional staff and team of dedicated volunteers throughout the years and I wish them all the very best.”

Chair of Tenby Museum and Art Gallery, and county councillor for the town’s North Ward, Michael Williams said: “Mark has been an invaluable and inspirational servant of Tenby Museum for 29 years, during which time the museum has grown in its recognition as a major cultural icon throughout Wales and beyond.

“The community of Tenby and Pembrokeshire owes Mark a huge debt of gratitude for his massive contribution to the life and development of our cultural heritage."

