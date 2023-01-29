Home sellers in a rural pocket of Pembrokeshire have been raking in the cash compared to other parts of the county, new research on property sale prices claims.

Homes in the SA36 hamlet of Glogue have fetched nearly 120 per cent of their asking price, according to estate agent comparison site GetAgent.

The report analysed thousands of data points from GetAgent's own listings to come up with the statistics.

And the findings put the tiny area of Glogue – to the south-east of Crymych – in the top UK's postcodes which have achieved up to 120 per cent of their property asking price.

Glogue's rural location could be amongst the attraction to home-buyers. (Image: Mapcarta)

According to the research, property sales in the community – a former slate quarrying hub - achieved 18 per cent above their asking price.

This figure gained Glogue a joint third ranking in the list behind Haltwhistle in Northumberland and Appleby-in-Westmoreland in Eden district of Cumbria.

“When it comes to property prices, there are some areas of the UK where buyers are willing to pay above the asking price to make sure they get their dream home,” said GetAgent.

At the other end of the scale – the UK postcodes achieving less than asking price – there’s a well-known Pembrokeshire name which actually tops the list.

Saundersfoot is named as one of three areas which have all secured on average just 80 per cent of total asking prices.

What will property sellers in Saundersfoot have to say about the research? (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The area joins several major city postcodes – including properties in Pimlico, Belgravia, Fitzrovia and Mayfair in Westminster - underachieving their asking pricesas buyers offered lower prices to secure the homes.

A full breakdown of the 2022 Sellers Report, including the most popular months to put a house on the market and the UK locations selling their home the quickest, can be found here

