The Heart of Wales railway line has been closed between two stations because of a landslip.
The landslip at Llawrda occurred on Thursday, January 26.
Since then, the line has been closed between Llandeilo and Llandovery, with alternative transport being provided by Transport for Wales.
The line is expected to be closed until at least tomorrow, Monday January 30.
