Police accident investigators have been at the scene of a crash which saw the main road into Milford Haven closed for more than 12 hours overnight.

The incident, which witnesses said involved a motorcycle and a car, led to the closure of the A4076 between the Horse and Jockey public house and Milford Haven School in both directions yesterday evening, Sunday January 29.

Traffic was diverted via Thornton.

The road was re-opened shortly after 6am today, Monday January 30.

Dyfed-Powys Police, the Wales Air Ambulance and land ambulances attended the scene.

Emergency services have been contacted for further information.

