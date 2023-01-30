WITH the winter months taking their toll many will be thinking of summer – including where they’d like to escape for a holiday.

The travel and tourism industry has faced numerous challenges in recent years, particularly during the height of the Covid pandemic, but with some level of normality resumed it is possible to jet off somewhere sunny.

Although Wizz Air recently stopped flying from Cardiff Airport there are other travel agencies offering flights from the Welsh capital to numerous destinations - including Spain and Greece.

Although more flight schedules from Cardiff may be announced further down the line these are all the confirmed destinations which people can travel to (direct) from Cardiff Airport.

UK/Ireland:

For those not wanting to travel too far there will be direct flights from Cardiff to:

Edinburgh in Scotland (Loganair);

Dublin in Ireland (Ryanair);

Belfast in Ireland (Aer Lingus).

Spain:

Spain often proves popular among UK tourists and TUI has people covered with direct flights from Cardiff Airport to numerous Spanish places.

TUI will be offering flights to:

Malaga (which will also have flights from RyanAir and Vueling);

Tenerife;

Gran Canaria;

Lanzarote;

Alicante (which will also have flights from Vueling);

Ibiza;

Palma de Mallorca;

Mahon;

Reus.

Greece:

Another favourite among Brits travelling, TUI will offer direct flights from Cardiff to many parts of Greece this summer. Destinations include:

Corfu;

Kefalonia;

Zakynthos (Zante);

Crete;

Kos;

Rhodes.

Elsewhere:

People will be able to travel to Amsterdam from Cardiff with KLM. RyanAir will be offering flights to Faro in Portugal.

TUI will be offering direct flights to:

Tunisia in North Africa;

Dubrovnik in Croatia;

Dalaman and Antalya in Turkey;

Paphos and Larnaca in Cyptus;

Bourgas in Bulgaria (with Balkan also offering direct flights here).

Please note that this information is accurate at the time of publication and does not include indirect flights. Cardiff Airport may announce more direct destinations later in the year.