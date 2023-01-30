The Food Standards Agency has warned customers to avoid a number of products sold at Tesco and Aldi supermarkets due to safety fears.

Plastic in a batch of grated cheese and an allergy risk discovered in protein bars are among the products recalled.

Customers affected should avoid eating the items and return them for a full refund.

Creamfields grated cheddar cheese from Tesco (Image: Food Standards Agency)

Tesco has recalled a batch of its Tesco Creamfields Grated Cheddar because it may contain small pieces of plastic, making it unsafe to eat.

In a warning to customers, Tesco said: "Please do not consume this product and instead return any affected product to store where a full refund will be given.

"No receipt is required. Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused."

Product details

Tesco Creamfields Grated Cheddar

Pack size:

500g

Best before: March 23, 2023

Harvest Moon protein bars from Aldi (Image: Food Standards Agency)

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has urged customers to check before consuming its range of Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because they contain allergens which are not highlighted on the label.

The products contain milk and/or peanuts, and/or soya, which are not emphasised on the packaging.

This means that people with intolerances or allergies could be at risk if consuming the product.

In a warning to customers, Aldi said: "As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because allergens in the ingredient list may not be emphasised in bold on the label.

"Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given."

Product Details

High protein bars - cookie dough/birthday cake/jaffa orange/mint/salted caramel

Peanut butter high protein bar multipack - peanut butter/cookie dough

Brand: Harvest morn

Batches affected: All

Best Before Date: All