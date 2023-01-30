The Food Standards Agency has warned customers to avoid a number of products sold at Tesco and Aldi supermarkets due to safety fears.
Plastic in a batch of grated cheese and an allergy risk discovered in protein bars are among the products recalled.
Customers affected should avoid eating the items and return them for a full refund.
Tesco has recalled a batch of its Tesco Creamfields Grated Cheddar because it may contain small pieces of plastic, making it unsafe to eat.
In a warning to customers, Tesco said: "Please do not consume this product and instead return any affected product to store where a full refund will be given.
"No receipt is required. Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused."
Product details
Tesco Creamfields Grated Cheddar
Pack size:
500g
Best before: March 23, 2023
Discount supermarket chain Aldi has urged customers to check before consuming its range of Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because they contain allergens which are not highlighted on the label.
The products contain milk and/or peanuts, and/or soya, which are not emphasised on the packaging.
This means that people with intolerances or allergies could be at risk if consuming the product.
In a warning to customers, Aldi said: "As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because allergens in the ingredient list may not be emphasised in bold on the label.
"Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given."
Product Details
High protein bars - cookie dough/birthday cake/jaffa orange/mint/salted caramel
Peanut butter high protein bar multipack - peanut butter/cookie dough
Brand: Harvest morn
Batches affected: All
Best Before Date: All
