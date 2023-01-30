Off-duty firefighters resuscitated and revived the motorcyclist who waa involved in the serious crash in Milford Haven yesterday, Sunday January 29.

As previously reported, the incident involving a car and a motorcycle took place on Steynton Road and led to the 12-hour closure of the A4076 between the Horse and Jockey pub and Milford Haven School.

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that the Milford Haven crew were called to the incident at 5.27pm.

He added: "There was a road traffic collision involving one private motor vehicle and one motorcycle.

"The motorcyclist was in cardiac arrest and resuscitated and revived by two off-duty firefighters.

"The casualty, who was in a critical condition, was conveyed to hospital by ambulance.

"Crews assisted with first aid, the cleaning up of fuel and making the motor vehicle safe.

"Crews left the scene at 6.10pm."

