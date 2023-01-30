Preliminary works have started on the site of the latest Welsh medium primary school project for Pembrokeshire County Council.

Following the decisions of Cabinet during the latter part of 2022 to fund a shortfall in capital funding towards the Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro project, the construction contract has been awarded to Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure Ltd.

Preliminary works on the site in Pembroke have now commenced.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and the Welsh Language, Cllr Guy Woodham, said he was delighted the project had been given the go-ahead.

“I am very pleased that after much hard work by council officers, we are in a position to make a start on site prior to the main construction phase which will commence in May 2023.

“We are excited that this project is progressing and look forward to Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro being ready to admit pupils in September 2024.”

Cllr Woodham said that the development of the school demonstrates a real commitment from the council towards Welsh medium education in Pembrokeshire and that it will make a positive contribution to the Council’s Welsh in Education Strategic Plan.

“The council has made significant strides in planning for Welsh medium education provision in recent years and Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro demonstrates that we do not intend to stand still; we are committed to ensuring that good quality Welsh medium education is accessible to all.”

The work on the site at Old School Farm, Bush Hill is planned to continue until July 2024, prior to occupation in September 2024.