A teenager who has been reported missing this morning, Monday January 30, haa been found safe and well.

Dyfed-Powys Police appealed earlier today for any information about 17-year-old Matthew who was reported as missing from his home in Henllan Amgoed, Whitland.

This afternoon, officers said that Matthew has been found, and thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal.

