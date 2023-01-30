Pembrokeshire residents are pulling together to secure the future of a local GP surgery among fears for its future.

Solva surgery serves around 2,500 patients and is a prescribing practice which provides medication for its own patients.

Its future is currently under review as the current GP Partner Dr Dhaduvai will retire in the spring. This means that the general medical services contract will be resigned on March 31.

A packed community engagement event called by Solva Community Council earlier this month saw 120 people from Solva and the surrounding area discuss innovative ideas on how the village’s GP service could be configured in the future.

The meeting was chaired by Ifor Thomas, Chair, Solva Community Council and the discussion was moderated by Sue Denman, who has been voted chair of the Future of Solva Surgery Working Group.

The clear consensus in the meeting was that it is crucial to preserve the GP service in Solva. There was also a feeling that this is an important opportunity to strengthen the primary care offer for Solva, the wider St Davids Peninsula, and for visiting guests, by providing both health and social care services to support the community, and by integrating this and co-ordinating it with preventative activities.

“The attendance numbers at the meeting are a testament to how invested the community is in our surgery,” said Sue. “This is a real opportunity to shape our health and social care provision for the future and to create a wellbeing hub, bringing together primary care, alternative therapies, healthy activities and support services.”

A second community meeting will take place at Solva Memorial Hall on Tuesday, February 7 from 5.30 PM – 7.30 PM.

“We look forward to working with Hywel Dda University Healthboard to save this important community resource,” added Mr Thomas.

A questionnaire has been mailed to registered patients of Solva Surgery it can also be completed online the closing date is February 4.

