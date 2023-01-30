A Narberth man has appeared before magistrates charged with making unnecessary 999 calls to the police.

Joshua Spicer is accused of making two 999 calls on Sunday, January 29 when, according to Crown Prosecutor Scott Tippen, he felt ‘justified’ in doing so.

“He’d trying ringing 111 concerning the medication he needed for his mental health issues, but because of the length of time it took to get through, he used 999,” said Mr Tippen.

As a result, the Prosecution urged magistrates to remand Spicer in custody.

“Our concern is that he’ll go on to commit similar offences instead of going through the correct channels he needs to get medical support,” he said.

But his solicitor, Tom Lloyd, said the 999 calls were a cry for help.

“He has significant mental health issues,” he said. “He’d tried 111 and then he called 999 to ask for help.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that his client is engaging with the relevant agencies, including a psychiatrist, to help him address his issues.

“The calls weren’t to cause anxiety,” he said. “He was very unwell and didn’t have anyone else to turn to.”

Spicer, of Castle Terrace, Narberth, denies making the two 999 calls which may have caused anxiety or needless anxiety to others.

After listening to Mr Lloyd’s mitigation, the Crown Prosecution Service withdrew their request for Spicer to be remanded in custody.

MORE NEWS

He was released on conditional bail pending his trial which will take place on March 22.

The conditions of his bail are that he resides at Castle Terrace, Narberth; that he refrains from making 999 phone calls to the emergency services and that he co-operates fully with the probation service.