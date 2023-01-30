A 42-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with assaulting a four-year-old child by beating.

David Dayley, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest appeared before town magistrates this morning (Tuesday).

He is further charged with the intentional strangulation of an adult woman and of assaulting her by beating. The three charges are alleged to have taken place in Milford Haven on January 21.

Dayley denied all three charges when he appeared before magistrates via a video link from HM Swansea Prison.

He was further remanded in custody after magistrates stated there was a risk of him committing further offences if released on bail.

Dayley’s trial is scheduled to take place at Haverfordwest magistrates court on March 15.

