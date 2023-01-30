Police are appealing for witnesses to yesterday's crash involving a car and a motorcycle which took place on the A4076 Steynton Road on the approach to Milford Haven at about 5.10pm yesterday, Sunday January 29.

The road between the Horse and Jockey, Steynton and Milford Haven school was closed for several hours following the incident, which was attended by police, ambulance and fire crews.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "The collision involved a black Honda motorcycle and a grey Audi A3.

"The male rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

"The road was closed and reopened at 11.50pm."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20230129-274

