A Pembrokeshire motorist whose car was allegedly cloned by a drug gang began receiving motoring convictions for offences which were being committed all over the UK.

Aaron Player of Tegryn, Near Crymych, began receiving notifications from numerous magistrates courts throughout England informing him that his car had been involved in multiple road offences, including speeding, illegal parking and hit-and-run incidents.

“It was a crazy stream of things,” Aaron Player told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“The car had been cloned and used by an alleged drug gang that went all around the country clocking up speeding tickets and parking fines. And all this was taking place during covid.”

Mr Player received a letter from the Metropolitan Police stating that his vehicle had been involved in a hit and run, and another notification from Cornwall police confirming that he had been disqualified from driving for a speeding offence that had been heard in his absence.

Croydon police also informed him that he’d received a parking ticket which had been served at 9.41pm on October 14, 2020.

“But if this was the case, I’d have had to have left home at 7am, drive to Croydon and then get home in 20 minutes as it was my mother’s birthday, and I had breakfast with her at 10am,” he said.

This week Mr Player appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates to sign a declaration confirming that he was unaware of the motoring offences.

He also denied failing to provide information relating to the driver’s identification in relation to a speeding offence.

Following a request by the Crown Prosecution Service, the matter was adjourned for further investigations into the person responsible for the offences.

“The obvious thing is to put a flag on this and find out what’s going on,” said Crown Prosecutor Scott Tuppen.

The matter was adjourned until February 27.

MORE NEWS

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - SUBSCRIBE TODAY

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY NEWSLETTERS HERE