Mark Ion, 51, of no fixed abode, was jailed by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 13.

Ion admitted breaching a restraining order when he contacted a woman in Milford Haven between December 26, 2022, and January 5 this year, without reasonable excuse.

He had been banned from contacting the individual by a restraining order imposed by Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 18, 2021.

He also admitted being in possession of a class B drug when on January 12 in Haverfordwest, he had 0.5g of cannabis on him.

He was jailed for 16 weeks as this was the second time he breached the restraining order and he has a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders.’

The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.