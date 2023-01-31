Paul Jeffrey Davies, 76, of St Brides View, Roch, was found guilty of drawing a trailer without the appropriate fittings by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 10.

He committed the offence on June 22 when he was driving a Volkswagen Golf and pulling a trailer which did not have a device designed to stop the trailer automatically in the event of separation from the vehicle fitted.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Alicia Patricia Curtis, 23, of Brookside Avenue, Johnston, admitted driving with a ply cord exposed at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 9.

She committed the offence when she was caught driving a Ford Fiesta on Vine Road, Johnston on June 20 which had the ply or cord exposed on the front offside wheel’s pneumatic tyre.

She was fined £100, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £40 surcharge and £90 costs.

Zack Stephen Rawlinson, 30, of Wavell Crescent, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of having the ply or cord exposed on a tyre by Cardiff Magistrates Court on January 11.

He was caught driving a Volkswagen Polo on Price of Wales Drive, Neath on October 8 with a front nearside wheel fitted with a pneumatic tyre that had the ply or cord exposed.

He was fined £440, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.