A WOMAN has been banned from driving after being caught over the alcohol limit.
Alena Harries, 36, of Vineyard Vale, Wooden, Saundersfoot, admitted drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 19.
She was caught driving an Audi A3 on Sandy Road, Llanelli on December 23 where she had a breath alcohol level of 94 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
She was banned from driving for 24 months, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and made subject of a 12 month community order. She also had to pay £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
