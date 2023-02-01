THESE Pembrokeshire drivers were in court recently for either using their mobile phones behind the wheel or for not wearing a seatbelt.

Wayne Morris, 50, of Water Street, Neyland, admitted using a mobile while driving at Cardiff Magistrates Court on January 19.

He was caught using his phone behind the wheel of a BMW M4 on August 15 whilst driving along Adam Street-Bute Terrace in Cardiff.

He was fined £40, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £16 surcharge and £90 costs.

Oliver Cogan, 39, of Gosport Street, Laugharne, was found guilty of using a mobile phone whilst driving by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 10.

He was caught on June 22 using a mobile phone while driving a Volvo on the A40 in Carmarthen.

He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Rebecca Jane Lamb, 39, of Morfa Las, Fishguard, admitted driving without wearing a seatbelt at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 9.

She committed the offence on June 24 where she was caught driving a Kia Picanto on the A487 Dinas Cross while not wearing a seatbelt.

She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £32 surcharge and £90 costs.

