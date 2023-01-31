A 21-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting on-duty police officers has broken down before magistrates, imploring them to release her on bail.
“Please,” Jordan Thomas sobbed before Haverfordwest magistrates this week. “I just need help.”
The court heard how Thomas, of Free Meadows, Haverfordwest, assaulted the two female officers during an incident in Haverfordwest town centre on Sunday, January 29.
Crown Prosecutor Scott Tuppen urged magistrates to remand her in custody, claiming she is likely to commit further offences if released on bail.
“These offences were committed whilst she was serving a Community Order for a previous offence,” he said. “That’s a strong reason to believe she’ll continue.”
But her solicitor, Tom Lloyd, stressed that Thomas has learnt her lesson.
“She doesn’t normally drink alcohol but every time she does, she ends up in difficulties but has no intention of doing that again."
Mr Lloyd went on to say that his client, who has a bipolar personality disorder, previously lived with her mother in Bridgend. But as a result of her mother's 'drug issue', Thomas recently moved to Pembrokeshire, to reside with a friend.
“This is someone with extremely limited previous convictions, who has tremendous vulnerabilities and is asking you for help," he said.
“She’s under no illusions what’ll happen to her, as she’s learnt her lesson and knows that if she commits a further offence, she’ll go straight to prison.”
After considering Mr Lloyd’s mitigation, magistrates agreed to release Jordan Thomas on conditional bail pending her sentencing on February 15.
The conditions are that she resides at Free Meadows, Haverfordwest; she reports daily to Haverfordwest police station between midday and 1pm and that she fully co-operates with the probation service.
