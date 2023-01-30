The main A40 Haverfordwest to Wolfscastle road is currently partially closed as a result of a traffic collision.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the road is currently blocked and motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.

It is understood that the collision took place at around 7.30 pm this evening (Monday, January 30).

Details concerning the collision have yet to be released by Dyfed-Powys Police.