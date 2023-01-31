The giant carcass was spotted on Seal Bay near Moylegrove, the scene of an infamous drug running operation in the 80s where a secret cave was constructed to house huge amounts of cannabis.

Local fisherman Matt Lewis spotted the whale remains while out on his boat last week.

“It looked a bit grim up close,” he said. “We find and see all sorts on the coastline.”

Rod Penrose, marine mammal and UK marine turtle strandings co-ordinator at Marine Environmental Monitoring, said that the remains did seem to be that of a whale, but it was not possible to ascertain what type from the photo.

“It looks very much like the remains of a whale. I don’t think you would be able to determine species from that without doing a DNA analysis,” he said.

Rod asked that all strandings of whales, alive or dead, be reported to Matthew Westfield on 01239 683033 or via strandings.com.

He said it was not unheard of for whales to become stranded on Pembrokeshire’s beaches.

“In the last 30 years, we have had different whale species stranded in Pembrokeshire.

“We have had a fin whale, which is the second largest whale, a pygmy sperm whale, a long-finned pilot whale, a short-finned pilot whale- the first in the UK, a sowerby’s beaked whale and a Minke whale.”

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.