The ballot saw more than 80% of members back industrial action across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Of the strikes, the government said the threat of action would be "disappointing and concerning for the public".

However, the union has said that since 2010, its members have seen a 12% drop in real-term earnings, roughly equivalent to around £4000.

PA - More than 80% of members voted for strike action (Image: PA)

It also said that within that same time, around 1 in 5 firefighter posts had been cut.

Of the 73% of members that voted, 88% voted to take strike action.

In a separate ballot of control room staff in the north-west of England, members agreed to the walkouts.

General secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, Matt Wrack, said they are now taking action because "they have faced a sustained attack on pay for more than a decade".

Adding that the government and local authorities have the power to stop what is happening by "making a credible offer".

"The ball is in their court".

In response to this, Downing Street said the government would urge the union to "reconsider and keep negotiating".

While the Prime Minister's official spokesperson said he and his government would work to "mitigate the possible risks that [strike action] poses".

Previously, members rejected a 5% pay offer made in November, saying it would still be a real-terms pay cut given how high inflation currently is.

Inflation has risen by 10.7% in the 12 months leading up to November 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index.

The exact dates of strike action are yet to be announced with the union indicating it will confirm these after it meets with employers.