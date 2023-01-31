Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service issued the warning after they were called to the tallest building in Wales due to incense burning.

On Friday, January 20, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Ammanford, Swansea Central, Morriston, Gorseinon, Port Talbot, Neath, Llanelli, Tumble and Carmarthen, to Meridian Tower in Swansea’s Meridian Quay.

There had been a 999 call reporting smoke in a corridor on the 14th floor of the tower.

Crews conducted an external thermal scan of the tower, evacuated the Grape & Olive Restaurant which is located on the top two floors, as well as some of the building’s residents as per the high-rise procedure.

It was then found that the incident was a false alarm and the smoke was caused by incense burning in one of the apartments in the tower.

The service said that they would discourage the use of candles, incense or oil burners, but understand that many people wish to use them for a variety of reasons.

The service advises that anyone using a candle or incense burner follows the below:

Place them on heat-resistant surfaces.

Burn only in a well-ventilated room.

Always have working smoke alarms and test them regularly.

Further guidance on candle safety can be found at https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/your-safety/in-your-home/candle-safety/.

In an emergency, always call 999.