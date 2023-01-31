Shannon Charge, 27, is accused of stealing the alcohol from the Milford Haven branch of the store on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The drinks comprised a bottle of Gordon’s pink gin, three bottles of AU vodka, a bottle of Bacardi rum, four bottles of Smirnoff, two cans of ready-mix alcoholic drinks, a bottle of Jack Daniels and a box of laundry tablets. The total value of the stolen goods amounted to £268.85.

Charge was summoned to attend Haverfordwest magistrates court today (Tuesday) however, following the request of her solicitor Mr Tom Lloyd, the matter was adjourned until February 21 when she will attend court for other unrelated matters.

