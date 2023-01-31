We all love our furry friends and walking dogs can benefit not just them but us as well.

Pembrokeshire’s scenery creates some of the perfect places to walk our pets, making the most of the beauty and nature around us, with some much-needed relaxation and exercise for both dogs and humans.

We asked our readers to send us photos of their dogs enjoying their walks and here are their adorable companions having fun our and about across the county!

Violet at Carew Castle. Picture: Simone Hall

Bernie loves Druidston and Newgale. Picture: Debbie Sharples

Pluto loves rock pools on Broad Haven. Picture: Debbie Sharples

Picture: Maria Algieri

Picture: Melissa Brown

Picture: Daisy-Rose Baillie

These dogs love St Brides. Picture: Christine Armstrong

Ollie and Bear. Picture: Samantha Jones

Cooper and Rex. Picture: Sam Howells

Picture: Clare Joy

Beagles on Broad Haven. Picture: Chris Harrison

Boris. Picture: Melissa McLaughlin

-----------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.