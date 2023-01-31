JANUARY was national dog walking month.

We all love our furry friends and walking dogs can benefit not just them but us as well.

Pembrokeshire’s scenery creates some of the perfect places to walk our pets, making the most of the beauty and nature around us, with some much-needed relaxation and exercise for both dogs and humans.

We asked our readers to send us photos of their dogs enjoying their walks and here are their adorable companions having fun our and about across the county!

Western Telegraph: Violet at Carew Castle. Picture: Simone HallViolet at Carew Castle. Picture: Simone Hall

Western Telegraph: Bernie loves Druidston and Newgale. Picture: Debbie SharplesBernie loves Druidston and Newgale. Picture: Debbie Sharples

Western Telegraph: Pluto loves rock pools on Broad Haven. Picture: Debbie SharplesPluto loves rock pools on Broad Haven. Picture: Debbie Sharples

Western Telegraph: Picture: Maria AlgieriPicture: Maria Algieri

Western Telegraph: Picture: Melissa BrownPicture: Melissa Brown

Western Telegraph: Picture: Daisy-Rose BailliePicture: Daisy-Rose Baillie

Western Telegraph: These dogs love St Brides. Picture: Christine ArmstrongThese dogs love St Brides. Picture: Christine Armstrong

Western Telegraph: Ollie and Bear. Picture: Samantha JonesOllie and Bear. Picture: Samantha Jones

Western Telegraph: Cooper and Rex. Picture: Sam HowellsCooper and Rex. Picture: Sam Howells

Western Telegraph: Picture: Clare JoyPicture: Clare Joy

Western Telegraph: Beagles on Broad Haven. Picture: Chris HarrisonBeagles on Broad Haven. Picture: Chris Harrison

Western Telegraph: Boris. Picture: Melissa McLaughlinBoris. Picture: Melissa McLaughlin

