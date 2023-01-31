The drugs were discovered on Monday, January 30, after officers carried out a targeted search on suspicion that Guy Bedford, 26, was in possession of the Class A drug.

He was arrested at a roundabout near Whitland.

“A search proved that he was negative and had no controlled drugs on him,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday).

“But he then confirmed he was in possession of the drugs and they were found in his underpants.”

The Class A drug amounted to a total of 57 grams of cocaine which has a street value of £5,700.

The Crown Prosecution alleges that Bedford’s intention was to supply the drug to persons unknown, however this is denied by the defendant.

Bedford, of North Court, Haverfordwest, was represented in court by Bowden Jones solicitors who claimed their client is currently being ‘coerced and controlled’ by others in the community.

After considering the matter, magistrates remanded Bedford in custody pending his trial at Swansea Crown Court. Trial proceedings will commence on March 3.