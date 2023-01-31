A Haverfordwest man has been remanded in custody after cocaine with a street value of almost £6,000 was discovered in his underpants during a police strip search.
The drugs were discovered on Monday, January 30, after officers carried out a targeted search on suspicion that Guy Bedford, 26, was in possession of the Class A drug.
He was arrested at a roundabout near Whitland.
“A search proved that he was negative and had no controlled drugs on him,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday).
“But he then confirmed he was in possession of the drugs and they were found in his underpants.”
The Class A drug amounted to a total of 57 grams of cocaine which has a street value of £5,700.
MORE NEWS
The Crown Prosecution alleges that Bedford’s intention was to supply the drug to persons unknown, however this is denied by the defendant.
Bedford, of North Court, Haverfordwest, was represented in court by Bowden Jones solicitors who claimed their client is currently being ‘coerced and controlled’ by others in the community.
After considering the matter, magistrates remanded Bedford in custody pending his trial at Swansea Crown Court. Trial proceedings will commence on March 3.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here