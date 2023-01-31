Julian Kennedy of Whitland’s Ysgol Dyffryn Taf said pupils' safety would be compromised if the school remaimed open.

Wednesday, 1 February is the first of four planned strike days over pay by teachers and support staff - the others are 14 February, 15 March and 16 March.

The unions, councils and Welsh government say they want to keep talking to try to resolve the dispute.

Seven Pembrokeshire schools will close and 16 will be partially closed during Wednesday’s strikes, along with eight partial schools closures in Ceredigion, and 20 closures and 39 partial closures in Carmarthenshire.

In a letter to parents, Mr Kennedy said: “We have not taken this decision lightly.

"We remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our pupils and feel that safety would be compromised on the strike day.

“We regret that our pupils will experience disruption to their education on this day and that you will be required to make alternative arrangements for your child/children. We would ask, however, that all members of our school community continue to treat each other with respect.”

Dyffryn Taf will re-open to all pupils on Thursday, February 2.

Fellow headteachers at Haverfordwest High VC and Tenby’s Ysgol Greenhill – which will see partial closures on the day - have communicated with parents.

Haverfordwest High VC School headteacher Jane Harries said, following a full risk assessment, the school will only be open for Year 11 and Year 12 pupils.

She added: “Unfortunately, the school will be closed to pupils in years 7-10. School buses will run as normal, and the catering team will provide meals onsite with a direct payment made to those entitled to free school meals pupils. I will continue to review these arrangements.”

Ysgol Greenhill Headteacher David Haynes said: “School will not be open for pupils in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10. They should complete work at home which has been set for them in subjects where teachers are not involved in the strike.”

