Leanne Thomas, 41, of Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates in custody following her arrest.

She pleaded guilty to five charges - dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop when requested to do so by officers and failing to provide a breath specimen.

“There was a road closure as a result of a serious accident on Steynton Road," said Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers.

“But despite the accident, the defendant continued to drive forwards, mounting the pavement and then sped up the road. Police officers heard the debris from the scene crunch under her wheels.”

Ms Rivers said the officers tried to stop her on numerous occasions.

“But she continued to drive forwards,” she said.

“One of the officers had to jump out of the way otherwise the car would have collided with him.”

When Thomas eventually stopped her vehicle, a roadside breath test proved positive. It gave a reading of 48mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Ms Rivers informed magistrates that Thomas was unable to provide any further samples for further analysis.

After listening to the evidence, magistrates declined jurisdiction and the matter was sent to Swansea Crown Court where Thomas will be sentenced on February 14.

She was released from custody on conditional bail, the condition being that she continues to reside at her home address.

An interim driving disqualification was imposed pending her sentencing.